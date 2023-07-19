New State Law Allows Alcohol Sales At College Sporting Events

July 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new state law allows alcoholic drinks to be sold at college sporting events in Michigan.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bi-partisan legislation Tuesday allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events. She also signed legislation making liquor-to-go permanent, which is expected to generate revenue for small businesses and restaurants.



Whitmer said authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring the state on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in more revenue.



Senate Bill 247 allows issuance of liquor licenses to sporting venues on premises of public universities.



Senate Bill 141 allows restaurants and others to continue serving liquor to-go. This bill makes permanent a policy made during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to help small businesses stay open while staying in line with CDC guidelines.



Currently, 11 of the 14 Big Ten schools allow the sale of alcohol including Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa.



Before the new law, Michigan State University and The University of Michigan were two of only three schools in the Big Ten to prohibit the sale of alcohol at sporting events.



Additionally, the legislation is an attempt to reduce binge drinking in that people would no longer drink to excess prior to a game knowing they would not have access to alcohol during the game. Reports from universities that have allowed alcohol sales at sporting events indicate the number of alcohol-related incidents declined after the prohibition was lifted.



Photo: www.mgoblue.com