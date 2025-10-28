Aladdin's Shawarma Opens In Hamburg Township

October 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After a year and a half of waiting; a new shawarma spot in Hamburg Township held its soft opening on Monday – and is already sold out for the next couple of days.



Aladdin’s Shawarma is located in the Chilson Commons Shopping Plaza, next to Kroger, at 9670 Chilson Common Circle. It’s described as a “Family-owned halal Mediterranean restaurant serving authentic homemade recipes made fresh daily”.



The menu features favorites like chicken or meat shawarma, tabbouleh, Fattoush salad, and hummus with pita among other items.



Pinckney, Putnam, Hamburg, Hell, Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Rick Beaudin - aka The Pinckney Pirate - told WHMI it was a very successful opening day for the new bricks-n-mortar restaurant. He said they sold out for Monday and Tuesday in just over four hours. Beaudin helped craft a funny promo video for the opening, which can be viewed on the Aladdin’s Shawarma Facebook page. A link is provided.



Beaudin said it’s going to be a “big hit” as everyone has been waiting for over a year, adding the town did get to test it out a bit as the restaurant had a few pop-up events and was also at Food Truck Fridays in Pinckney.



The owners posted the following on social media:



“We’re officially sold out! Thank you all so much for the overwhelming support on our first day — we can’t even begin to explain how grateful we are. We’ll be closed tomorrow to prep and restock, then back at it Wednesday at 12 PM. See you then!”