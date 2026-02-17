Low-Flying Aircraft Around Northfield Township

Jessica Mathews





Residents and motorists may notice aircraft flying at low-altitudes around the Northfield Township area but there’s no cause for any alarm.



The township issued a community notice advising that over the next two weeks, people may observe helicopters operating in the area. The aircraft are said to be “conducting routine surveys, and there is no cause for concern”.



Veracity Aviation will be in the area for the next two weeks doing some survey and data collection work.



Aircraft will be in the M-14 and US-23 corridors, using two helicopters that will be flying about 300-500 feet off the ground, and flying very close to each other.