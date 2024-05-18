Air Quality Advisory Declared Saturday

May 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Today marks the first Air Quality Advisory of the year for Southeast Michigan.



Pollutants are expected to be in a range that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.



Over three decades ago, SEMCOG began Ozone Action, a voluntary program to encouraged keep Southeast Michigan's air clean. Air quality is said to be an important measure identified in SEMCOG plans and programs for creating desirable communities, protecting public health, and maintaining a positive regional image for Southeast Michigan.



In 2023, there were 16 Ozone Action days and eight air quality alerts in Southeast Michigan.



In partnership with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), SEMCOG is moving away from Action Days and implementing a two-tiered system of Air Quality Advisories and Air Quality Alerts.



SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O'Leary said while enjoying another spring day, it’s important to be aware that concentrated air pollutants can affect the health of Southeast Michigan residents - especially the most vulnerable populations.



Stephanie Hengesbach, EGLE Meteorology Specialist, Air Quality Division, said “Ample sunshine, light winds with a southern component, and increasing surface and upper-level temperatures, will make conditions conducive for ozone development Saturday. The timing of highest ozone concentrations will be during the mid-afternoon to early evening hours.



Local governments, businesses, and individuals are reminded to do what they can to voluntarily lower pollutant emissions when high levels of ozone are expected.



Officials say breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other respiratory issues. It is recommended that, when possible, strenuous outdoor activities are avoided, especially by those with respiratory diseases such as asthma. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that can lead to ozone formation.



Activities to avoid include:



-Refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling

-Using gasoline-powered lawn equipment

-Using charcoal lighter fluid.



Positive activities include:

-Driving less

-Telecommuting

-Walking or bike riding (according to conditions and individual ability)

-Delaying or combining errands

-Using water-based paints