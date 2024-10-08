Agriculture Items Also Needed for NC Hurricane Victims

October 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Along with diapers, water and other supplies being collected by Howell's American Legion Post 141, there is an agriculture need as well.



Margie Provenzano of Provenzano Farms in Howell, reports they have "four semis full of hay" going down to Ashville, North Carolina on October 18 as well.



She messaged WHMI News that one semi is donated through Corrigan Oil, and they are covering their own expenses. However the other three are small owner/operator companies.



They have created two GoFundMe accounts linked below, to help with fuel costs.



Provenzano posted on Facebook that Family Farm and Home in Howell also is accepting animal items and gift cards.



Items include, Timothy pellets, alfalfa pellets, any type of forage supplements, horse/cattle feed, goat feed, sheep feed, halters and lead ropes, buckets, fly spray and first aide supplies



WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison will be broadcasting live Thursday from Post 141 to assist with donations. Monetary donations can also be made through https://www.samaritanspurse.org.



Photo courtesy of Margie Provenzano's Facebook page.