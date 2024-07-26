Aggregate Work On 7 Mile Road In Salem Township Monday

July 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some traffic delays are possible in Salem Township next week.



On Monday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will place aggregate stone shoulders on 7 Mile Road between Pontiac Trail and Angle Road.



The work comes on the tail of a road resurfacing project along that same section. It re-opened to traffic on Wednesday.



The Road Commission advises that 7 Mile will not be closed to traffic on Monday but delays are likely due to lane restrictions and alternate routes are advised. The road work is expected to take approximately one day.





Additionally in Salem Township on Monday, the Road Commission will begin drainage work on Chubb Road between 7 Mile and 8 Mile Road.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but again, delays are likely due to lane restrictions. The drainage work is expected to take approximately two weeks.