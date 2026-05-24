AG: South Lyon Woman Embezzled More than $20K from Vulnerable Adult

May 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Attorney General's Office reports a South Lyon woman pleaded no contest to a criminal charge for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a family friend who she offered to care for after he experienced cognitive decline.



Tracie Green, aka Tracie Rashid, 65, entered her plea to one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $20,000 or more but less than $50,000 on May 21 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson. Two other embezzlement charges were dismissed.



According to the AG's office, which filed the charges in 2024, Green changed the victim’s bank accounts to allow her to withdraw money, and embezzled more than $20,000 after he died in 2021.



At the time of her plea hearing, Green had made a $150,000 payment to her attorney to be used for restitution to the victim’s family, the AG’s office said.



Sentencing is scheduled for July 16.