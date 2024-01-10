AG Nessel Warns of Lions Ticket Scams

January 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's attorney general is warning Lions fans of online ticket scams heading into Sunday night's playoff game against the Rams.



AG Dana Nessel warns online ticket sales come with a certain amount of risk, and it's easy for scammers to create a phony screenshot of a ticket that either doesn't exist, or has previously been sold, possibly multiple times.



She urges Lions fans to do their research through her office's Consumer Protection Team or Better Business Bureau.

Use a credit card that offers protections not available when using cash, check, or apps like Venmo and Cash App. Always use a site that begins with "https" indicating that it is secure.



The cheapest seats on Ticketmaster at last check were $449 each. Stubhub was $431 each.