AG Nessel Urges Consumers to Guard Against Porch Pirates

December 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging consumers to take proactive steps to protect their packages from theft as part of her office’s ongoing Holiday Scams Campaign. With an increase in online shopping during the holidays, consumers face heightened risks of “porch pirates” targeting deliveries.



“Whether it's a package or a piece of mail, unattended deliveries are easy targets for porch pirates,” Nessel said. “By planning ahead and taking security measures, you can make sure your well-deserved gifts and packages reach you safely while keeping thieves from stealing your holiday cheer.”



To safeguard against package theft, Nessel advises consumers to:



• Use Secure Delivery Options: Ship packages to a secure location, such as Amazon lockers, FedEx offices, or your workplace if permitted.



• Improve Visibility: Keep your porch well-lit and consider adding motion-sensing lighting.



• Create the Illusion of Presence: Even when you're not home, make it look like someone is present by leaving lights or music on.



• Invest in Technology: Install a porch camera or motion detector that can alert you to activity and allow you to monitor deliveries in real time.



Consumers can also use the U.S. Postal Service’s free Informed Delivery tool, which provides digital previews of incoming mail and allows users to track packages, manage delivery instructions, and reschedule deliveries.



Attorney General Nessel’s alert also notes that mail and package theft is a leading cause of identity theft crimes. Consumers can also reduce their risk by opting out of pre-approved credit offers, which thieves can use to apply for credit in someone else’s name. To stop these offers, you can opt out by visiting the official Consumer Credit Reporting Industry website or by calling 888-567-8688.



Stealing mail or packages is a serious offense. First-time offenders can face fines and up to one year in jail, while repeat offenders risk up to five years in prison under state and federal law.



If you believe a package has been stolen from your residence, you should first confirm that it was actually delivered by reviewing the available tracking information. If you have a security camera and it captures packages being stolen from you or your neighbors, you should contact your local police department.



For additional consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team below.