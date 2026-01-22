AG Nessel to Appeal Floyd Jarvi Parole Decision

January 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced her intention to file an appeal with the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County to reverse the Michigan Parole Board’s latest decision to grant parole to 67-year-old Floyd Jarvi, incarcerated at Central Michigan Correctional Facility.



Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 to multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, and felony-firearm. Jarvi was sentenced to 23 to 60 years’ incarceration.



The victim, Wendy Jo Morrison of Brighton, was on her way home from work in 1993 when she was kidnapped at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, and attacked for hours before managing to escape.



"Mr. Jarvi continues to show a lack of remorse for his heinous crimes,” Nessel said. “Granting parole in this case completely disregards his refusal to take full accountability, the potential threat to the community, and the substantial harm suffered by the survivor. My office will again appeal on her behalf.”



The Department of Attorney General first intervened in this parole case on behalf of the victim when Jarvi was initially granted parole, which was scheduled for December 2022. The Michigan Parole Board reversed itself following an appeal submitted by Attorney General Nessel.



Jarvi became eligible for parole in 2014 and was repeatedly denied it until October 2022. Following the Parole Board’s reversal of its own parole decision following the Department of Attorney General’s appeal, Jarvi was again denied parole in December 2023.



However, the Michigan Parole Board granted Jarvi’s latest request for parole in a decision issued on January 6, 2026. His scheduled parole date is March 10, 2026.