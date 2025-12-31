AG Nessel Reissues Consumer Alerts Following Winter Weather

December 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding residents to watch out for common post-storm scams following this week’s winter weather. To avoid falling victim to a disaster-related scam, take the following steps:



• Breathe! Take some time to absorb what has happened, and don't make any rash decisions before doing your homework. This is especially true if you are approached by anyone telling you they can fix your home right away – but only if you accept their "help" right now. Legitimate home and auto repair contractors understand you need time to do your homework and check them out before you pay them anything or sign any contracts.



• Talk to your insurance agent or company. Carefully review your homeowner’s and auto insurance policy to determine what damage may be covered and the amount of your deductible. Then be sure to contact your insurance agent or company, writing down questions you have and the answers that you are provided, along with a list of whom you talked to and when. Knowing what your insurance will cover will help you to determine how much you are able to spend on repairs, and prioritize repairs based on safety and need.



• Do your homework. Do your homework before hiring a home repair contractor. Some of our tips include ensuring that the home repair contractor you've decided to hire is licensed, insured, well-regarded by your friends and neighbors, and you are comfortable with their complaint history (if one exists).



• Get everything in writing, never pay in cash, and never pay in full up front. Ensure that all promises, quotes, and expectations are put in writing in a contract that you will carefully review before signing. Paying for a repair using a credit card is recommended because using credit cards provides you with added protection to dispute a charge if the repair is not completed. Finally, you should never pay for an entire home repair upfront! To ensure that all work is completed in accordance with the contract terms and your expectations, arrange to pay for only part of the work up front and pay for the rest of the work once it is complete to your satisfaction.



“Dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm can feel overwhelming,” Nessel said. “Taking a moment to slow down, ask questions, and do your research before making any decisions can help protect you from scams.”



Damage from winter weather also creates an opportunity for utility or government imposter scams. Following a disaster, scammers often impersonate a utility company to convince a consumer that a utility – like electricity – can be fixed sooner if they pay an additional fee. Residents may also receive calls from bad actors impersonating government officials who tell them they have been selected to receive government funding to assist with repairs. In order to receive it, the person will be asked to share personal or banking information.



Scammers are now able to create authentic-looking 800 numbers that appear on your phone display. If you’re contacted by someone claiming to be with a utility company, take the following steps to verify authenticity:



• Ask for an estimated restoration time. Legitimate utility companies track their own crews and are able to provide customers with an idea of when the service will be fixed. If the caller provides an estimate, cross-check that with your company’s outage map online.



• If they leave a message, don’t call back. Instead of dialing the number provided by the caller, locate contact information for that company on a recent utility bill and call to confirm that they contacted you in the first place.



• Don’t provide payment information over the phone. Remember, in instances where service is lost, it’s the company’s responsibility to bring it back online. That never includes asking customers for additional payment.



To report extended power outages or inquire about overdue outage credits, the Department provides a Power Outage Feedback and Inquiry form for all residents. To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact:



Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388