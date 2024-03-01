AG Nessel Reissues Consumer Alerts Following Severe Weather

March 1, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Tornadoes, thunderstorms, wind gusts, and heavy rain have caused destruction to homes and communities across Michigan. In response, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to beware of scam artists and price-gougers who will try to take advantage of desperate vehicle and homeowners.



“Unfortunately, bad actors look at storm cleanup as an opportunity to take advantage of victims who are desperate to repair damage right away,” Nessel said. “I continue to urge Michigan residents to do their research before making any decisions that will impact their home or business.”



To avoid falling victim to a disaster-related scam, residents are encouraged to:



• Take some time to absorb what has happened and don't make any rash decisions before doing your homework. This is especially true if you are approached by anyone telling you they can fix your home right away – but only if you accept their "help" right now. Legitimate home repair contractors understand you need time to do your homework and check them out before you pay them anything or sign any contracts.



• Talk to your homeowner's insurance agent or company. Carefully review your homeowner's insurance policy to determine what damage may be covered and the amount of your deductible. Then be sure to contact your homeowner's insurance agent or company, writing down questions you have and the answers that you are provided, along with a list of whom you talked to and when. Knowing what your insurance will cover will help you to determine how much you are able to spend on repairs, and prioritize repairs based on safety and need.



• Do your homework before hiring a home repair contractor by following the tips found in the remainder of this consumer alert. Some of our tips include ensuring that the home repair contractor you've decided to hire is licensed, insured, well-regarded by your friends and neighbors, and you are comfortable with their complaint history (if one exists).



• Get everything in writing, never pay in cash, and never pay in full upfront. Ensure that all promises, quotes, and expectations are put in writing in a contract that you will carefully review before signing. Paying for a home repair using a credit card is recommended because using credit cards provides you with added protection to dispute a charge if the repair is not completed. To ensure that all work is completed in accordance with the contract terms and your expectations, arrange to pay for only part of the work upfront and pay for the rest of the work once it is complete to your satisfaction.



Storm damage also creates an opportunity for utility or government imposter scams. Following a disaster, scammers often impersonate a utility company to convince a consumer that a utility – like electricity – can be fixed sooner if they pay an additional fee.



Residents may also receive calls from bad actors impersonating government officials that tell them they have been selected to receive government funding to assist with repairs. In order to receive it, the person will be asked to share personal or banking information.



More information on how to prevent scams can be found at the provided link.