AG Fights Parole For Man Convicted In Local Assault

December 15, 2022

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a parole board decision to release a man who kidnapped and assaulted a local woman.



On Tuesday, Nessel filed an appeal in Livingston County Circuit Court in opposition to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi.



Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, and felony-firearms. He became eligible for parole in 2014. Jarvi was sentenced to 23 to 60 years in prison.



Nessel said "It is evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to our state, The Parole Board clearly abused its discretion when it decided to parole Jarvi. The facts underlying Jarvi’s convictions which led to his incarceration are horrendous and nightmarish”.



The parole board considered and denied Jarvi’s parole multiple times since 2014 before deciding to release him in October 2022. He remains incarcerated at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson County.



Jarvi’s victim, Wendy Jo Morrison of Brighton, was on her way home from work in 1993 when she was kidnapped at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, and attacked for hours before managing her escape. She survived and followed her dream of becoming a Peace Corps volunteer. Morrison later started the non-profit, UBU Today, which is focused on helping trauma victims. She received the 2018 Governor’s Service Award and was named Volunteer of the Year for her work and advocacy for survivors.



