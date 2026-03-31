AG Nessel, Others Talk Impact of Data Centers During Howell Town Hall

March 31, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was in Howell Monday evening, along with State Rep. Jennifer Conlin, for a "Demystifying Data Centers Town Hall" to talk about how these projects could impact electricity, jobs and local neighborhoods.



Cost, accountability and data breaches are among the concerns residents have voiced when it comes to data center proposals across Michigan.



"Demand is outstripping supply, and investors are rushing," Nessel said.



Nessel said 1.4 gigawatts is the equivalent of adding one million homes to the electrical grid overnight. "As everyone knows, the state only has 10 million people who live in it, approximately," she added.



"It is my job, by statute, as the state’s top consumer advocate, to do my best to protect our state and its ratepayers through the transition," Nessel said.



"These companies promise to generate tax revenue that can be used to support local schools or other public works, but they’ll only pay those taxes in the event that they’re actually turning a profit," Nessel said.



The panel included experts who expressed concerned about impacts that can't be avoided, such as energy and water consumption.



Michigan already has over 70 data centers operating statewide, but Nessel said most are not being used for AI. Instead, they are powering other systems and do not have the capacity.