AG Nessel, Others Ask WH to Investigate Military Ammo Maker

January 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a multi-state coalition to stop sales of military-grade ammunition they say has been used in mass shootings.



Nessel, along with 20 other attorneys general, are calling on the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to investigate reports that a federally-funded contractor has allegedly produced military-grade ammunition and sold it to civilians.



The facility is located in Missouri, and overseen by the Army. The plant can produce 1.6 billion rounds of ammunition per year, mostly for AR-15-style rifles.



The coalition of AGs allege rounds made by Lake City Ammunition Plant have been used in the Buffalo supermarket shooting, synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, and both the Parkland, FL and Uvalde, TX school shootings.