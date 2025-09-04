AG Nessel, Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Legislation to Combat Human Trafficking

September 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, state Representative Kelly Breen (D-Novi), and state Senator John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) on Wednesday announced a bipartisan package of bills aimed at combating human trafficking. The legislative package would strengthen Michigan’s law against human trafficking and provide vital protections for survivors.



“I want to thank Representative Breen, Senator Damoose, and all the other legislators who have championed this bipartisan package of bills,” said Attorney General Nessel. “Human trafficking will not disappear overnight. It is entrenched, organized, and fueled by billions of dollars, but we can make Michigan a far more dangerous place for traffickers to operate and a far safer place for survivors to heal with this legislation.”



“There aren’t words to describe how sickening it is that so many women, children, and men are literally enslaved by criminals who use another person’s life for their own pleasure or profit,” said Senator Damoose.



“No matter what one’s background or political ideas may be, we can all unite around the fact that human trafficking is a grave moral evil, and it is time to stand up to ensure that Michigan has the toughest laws in the country to clamp down on both those engaged in the trafficking and those who prey upon the victims who are being abused.”



“We must strengthen prevention efforts, close the loopholes traffickers exploit, and ensure survivors are treated not as criminals, but as victims deserving of dignity and care,” said Representative Breen. “Human trafficking thrives in silence and inaction. Let us not be silent. Let us not delay. Let us stand together, across party lines, to confront this evil with the urgency it demands.”



"The Michigan Anti-Trafficking Project is inspiring communities across Michigan and beyond to take action against human trafficking and the culture that perpetuates exploitation,” said Dawn Connors, executive director of the Michigan Anti-Trafficking Project.



“We do this through our community groups across the state, through training and education for professionals and communities, and through grassroots advocacy efforts. We encourage legislation that supports survivors and holds buyers and traffickers accountable. We hope that you will look into these bills, ask questions, listen to survivors, and join with us as we take action and make our state a place where traffickers and buyers are not welcome.”



According to the AG's office, human trafficking can take on many forms, including forced labor and sexual exploitation. Labor trafficking is found in many different markets that consumers might not suspect, such as convenience stores, nail salons, massage parlors, farming and agriculture, and restaurants. Those being trafficked often do not even realize they are victims of human trafficking or are not aware of how to get help.



Michigan received an "F" rating from Shared Hope International and the Polaris Project in 2023 for the state’s human trafficking statutes. While the Michigan Legislature took up measures last year to combat some of these issues and provide better protections for survivors and victims, they fell short of passing much-needed legislation.



The legislation introduced Wednesday seeks to strengthen protections for human trafficking survivors and enhance accountability for traffickers. The package of House and Senate bills would:



· Allow survivors of human trafficking to have criminal convictions set aside if those offenses were a direct result of their victimization;



· Provide an affirmative defense for survivors if a crime was committed as a consequence of being trafficked;



· Modify safe harbor protections for minors who are victims of sex and labor trafficking;



· Set criteria for expert testimony in human trafficking cases;



· Replace the term “prostitution” with “commercial sex”;



· Increase fines and sentencing guidelines for violations involving commercial sex and human trafficking;



· Expand protections for children, giving courts and child welfare systems the authority to intervene when a child is trafficked by their parent or guardian; and



· Increase penalties for trafficking offenses.



To date, the AG's Department has trained over 3,000 law enforcement agencies in Michigan, charged 40 individuals, and secured 29 trafficking convictions.



Additionally, the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission was formed in 2015 after the 2014 Human Trafficking Commission Act became law. The Commission is comprised of 9 members appointed by the Governor and includes designees from the Department of Attorney General, Michigan State Police, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Palepu is the Commission’s current chair.



The mission of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission, as set forth by the 2014 Human Trafficking Commission Act, includes:



· Identifying sources for grants that will assist in examining and countering human trafficking in this state and applying for those grants when appropriate.



· Funding research programs to determine the extent and nature of human trafficking in Michigan.



· Providing information and training regarding human trafficking to police, prosecutors and other individuals the commission considers appropriate.



· Collecting and analyzing information regarding human trafficking in Michigan.



· Identifying state and local agencies within Michigan and other states, as well as within the federal government, that are involved with issues relating to human trafficking, and coordinating the dissemination of information regarding human trafficking in Michigan to those agencies.



· Reviewing existing services available to assist human trafficking victims, including crime victim assistance, health care, and legal assistance, and establishing a program to make those victims better aware of the services available to them.



· Establishing a program to improve public awareness of human trafficking.



The Michigan Human Trafficking Commission meets at the Williams Building at 525 W. Ottawa Street and its meetings are accessible remotely via Microsoft Teams. The Commission invites survivors of human trafficking, advocacy groups, law enforcement partners, and members of the public to join their upcoming meetings from noon to 1 p.m. scheduled for September 22 and November 17.



Victims of human trafficking or those who have identified someone they think may need help can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at (888) 373-7888 or text 233733. This is a national, toll-free hotline that is available to answer calls, texts, and chats from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. All calls are confidential.



People who live in the State of Michigan who suspect human trafficking can call (855) MICH-TIP for assistance.