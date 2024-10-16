AG Nessel Launches Website to Combat Election Misinformation from AI

October 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched a new webpage to combat election misinformation. The new page is intended to help voters recognize artificial intelligence and access accurate information about elections online.



AI enables machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. Recently, AI has advanced enough to convincingly replicate human writing and speech.



Earlier this year, the Attorney General, along with her partners on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, issued a warning to a company accused of sending scam election robocalls to New Hampshire residents during the state's primary.



The calls allegedly used artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden and discourage voters from participating in the primary.



The election misinformation webpage provides tips on how voters can spot AI-generated content, access reliable election resources, and protect their votes.



“While technology has made it easier than ever to access election information, the rise of AI has also made it easier for misinformation on these topics to spread,” Nessel said.



“To help protect voters from misinformation, this comprehensive guide is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure everyone can confidently navigate the digital landscape and stay informed with the facts they need to make their voices heard this election.”



The Protecting Michigan Voters from AI-Generated Election Misinformation page can be found on the Department of Attorney General’s website linked below.