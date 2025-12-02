AG Nessel Highlights Holiday Consumer Protection Alerts

December 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As part of her holiday consumer protection campaign, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is highlighting five consumer alerts this week to help residents protect their wallets, packages, and personal information during the holiday season.



This week, the campaign will use themes from popular holiday movies to cover the following topics:



· Social Media Spoofing: Before believing in that “too-good-to-be-true" post, check the URL and look for the lock symbol to confirm the authenticity of the website.



· Wise Charitable Giving: Before donating this season, verify the organization through sites like Charity Navigator or the IRS database.



· Porch Pirates: Remember to track packages, use secure delivery options, and consider a camera or pickup locker.



· Ransomware: Keep devices updated and avoid suspicious links to prevent falling victim to hackers.



· Travel Tips: Book through trusted travel sites, verify listings, and never wire money for reservations.



“Bad actors use this time of year to take advantage of holiday shopping, travel, and generosity,” Nessel said.



“Whether it’s ensuring you don’t fall for that sales price that’s too good to be true, taking steps to protect your deliveries from porch pirates, or guarding against hackers, these consumer alerts can help you keep your finances and personal information safe throughout the season.”



To help Michigan residents stay safe from scams, identity theft, and other deceptive schemes, Attorney General Nessel recently launched a new consumer protection social media account, Michigan Consumer Protection (@MIConsumerWatch). The new account will serve as a trusted source for scam alerts, consumer protection tips, education resources, and updates from the Department of Attorney General and will host the holiday campaign. Residents can follow @MIConsumerWatch on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.