AG Issues Notice Of Intended Action Against Five Below Over Alleged Pricing Violations

November 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A specialty discount retailer is facing possible fines and litigation for pricing violation allegations.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a Notice of Intended Action to Five Below urging the retail chain to address repeated allegations of scanner over-charges and failing to clearly display item prices.



The Attorney General contends that Five Below has committed pricing violations under the Michigan Shopping Reform and Modernization Act and the Michigan Consumer Protection Act at nearly 20 stores in Michigan on 30 separate occasions.



Since June 5th, 2025, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has issued 30 Shopping Reform and Modernization Act non-compliance findings at Five Below stores.



Five Below previously stated it would conduct an internal pricing audit to confirm that all displayed prices align with sale prices, retrain staff, and instruct them to verify the prices of items in stores. However, it is alleged that these steps have not fully corrected the pricing violations.

From August 3rd to November 5th, MDARD documented more than 18 instances where items labeled as $5 were allegedly charged $6 or $7 at the register. In October alone, overcharges were documented at eight different Five Below store locations.



“Shoppers should know the price they see on the shelf is what they will be charged, and repeated overcharging violations are unacceptable,” Nessel said. “I want to thank MDARD for their work in identifying these violations and urge consumers to remain vigilant against overcharges when they shop.”



MDARD Director Tim Boring said “MDARD's Weights and Measures inspectors work every day to ensure Michiganders encounter fair and transparent pricing when they're out shopping. This investigation and coordination with the Attorney General is an example of that diligent commitment to consumers and a reminder to pay attention to pricing when you get to the register, especially as we enter the holiday season.”



Five Below has until December 15th, 2025 to meet with the Department of Attorney General to explore an agreement for voluntary assurance of compliance addressing the alleged pricing violations, including an enforceable agreement to cease and desist pricing practices that violate Michigan law. Failure to do so may result in litigation and civil fines.



To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact:



Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388





Links to the notice and the online complaint form are provided.



Photo: Google Street View