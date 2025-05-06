AG Nessel Dismisses Charges Related to UM Pro-Palestinian Protest Last Year

May 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Department of Attorney General announced Monday that they were dismissing charges against seven individuals in relation to the encampment at the University of Michigan last May.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the decision to charge people with Trespassing and Resisting and/or Obstructing a Police Officer was based on the evidence in the case.



As of Monday, the court hadn’t determined whether probable cause was demonstrated to show the defendants committed the crimes. Probable cause must be determined before the case can move to a circuit court for trial.



“During this time, the case has become a lightning rod of contention,” Nessel said in the statement. “Baseless and absurd allegations of bias have only furthered this divide. The motion for recusal has been a diversionary tactic which has only served to further delay the proceedings. And now, we have learned that a public statement in support of my office from a local non-profit has been directly communicated to the Court. The impropriety of this action has led us to the difficult decision to drop these charges.”



Nessel said the delays created a “circus-like atmosphere,” adding that she believed a jury would find the defendants guilty of the alleged crimes based on the evidence.



The final decision to dismiss the cases was based on the belief that the cases wouldn’t be a wise use of the department’s resources.