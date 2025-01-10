Lawsuit Settled Against Owners Of Snow Removal/Landscaping Companies

January 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lawsuit against the owners of landscaping and snow removal companies accused of bad business practices has been settled.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has secured a consent order to resolve a lawsuit against John and Michele Church and their several landscaping and snow removal companies. Link provided.



The consent order provides financial relief to affected customers and mandates the dissolution of the Churches’ business entities.



The Churches owned and operated several business entities formally created with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs including Metro Mow ‘N Snow, LLC; The Snow Guys, Inc.; and John Church’s Snow Service, Inc.



The pair also operated several informal businesses using names including Farmington Mow N Snow, Snow Guy Enterprises, Titan Seasonal Services, Friendly Neighborhood Lawn Service, Friendly Lawn Care, Friendly Lawn & Snow, Lawn & Snow King, Greenkeepers Lawn & Landscape, North Star, BlueJay Outdoor Services, and Mike’s Best.



The Attorney General sued the Churches and their business entities in December 2023 - alleging they were repeatedly and knowingly violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act – as well as a previously established Assurance of Voluntary Compliance reached to settle consumer claims mediated by the Department of Attorney General.



Nessel said “It is my hope that this agreement not only provides relief to impacted customers but also serves as a warning to businesses that my Department will defend customers and their rights under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. This outcome was only made possible by the consumers who filed complaints with my office, and I encourage anyone who suspects they have been targeted by illegal or predatory business practices to contact us.”



The Churches and their businesses offered residential snow removal, lawn care, and landscaping services in the metro and Detroit area for over two decades.



The Department of Attorney General has received more than 200 consumer complaints pertaining to these businesses dating back to 2010 alleging unlawful business practices. A formal investigation was initiated in 2017, which resulted in an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, filed in 2018, whereby the Churches agreed to cease unfair or deceptive business practices, to not create any new same-service entities without notifying the Department, to pay a $15,000 fine, to compensate any affected customers, and to compensate the Department for investigative costs.



However, the Attorney General brought the lawsuit alleging the Churches had resumed abusing their customers and violating the MCPA through breaches of contract, continuing to engage in unfair and deceptive business practices, failing to fulfill refund requests, grossly misrepresenting the scope and quality of the work being offered, and misleading consumers as to their legal rights to post and publish honest reviews and complaints about the Churches and their businesses.



Under the consent order, the Churches have agreed to pay the Department $50,000 for its enforcement efforts, a portion of which will be distributed among affected consumers.



Failure to make payments will allow the Attorney General to re-open the lawsuit. The Churches have also agreed to dissolve their business entities and are permanently barred from incorporating, operating, or working for any business offering snow removal, lawn care, or landscaping services in the State of Michigan.



Anyone who believes they should be considered for reimbursement under the consent order, or who suspect they are the victims of illegal or predatory business practices by other entities, are encouraged to contact the Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team.



Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388