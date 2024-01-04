AG Nessel Announces Charges in mPerks Compromise

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Meijer is out more than a million dollars after the logins of “mPerks” members and their loyalty points were compromised.



Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel insists Meijer was not "hacked," but rather a victim of an alleged "credential stuffing" where account credentials are obtained in large-scale breaches, batched, and sold.



“Some of the victims are believed to have been compromised in a large-scale breach of login credentials used for the popular fitness app MyFitnesPal, which was hacked several years ago, compromising login credentials of millions of users,” Nessel said Thursday.



Nessel says this is why it’s important to change passwords and logins frequently, and not use the same info for different apps and sites.



On Thursday, she announced multiple felony charges against a West Michigan man behind the scam involving Meijer’s “mPerks,” which involved victims here in Livingston County.



“This investigation began when Meijer was alerted to these thefts by consumer complaints to the company in April and May of 2023,” said Nessel.



“The customers complained of vanishing points on their accounts, prompting Meijer to contact the fraud investigation section of the Michigan State Police.”