Fake Elector Defendants Want Case Dropped Due To AG Comments

September 27, 2023

A local woman accused in a fake elector scheme following the 2020 election is asking a judge to dismiss charges in response to comments made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.





Nessel called the group of 16 Republicans “brainwashed” and said they “genuinely” believed former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. She made the comments during a September 18th virtual event.



In response; two of the accused fake electors in the case, Mari-Ann Henry of Brighton and Clifford Frost, have asked for their eight criminal charges to be thrown out. Their attorneys say that Nessel's comments prove that there was no intent to defraud.



An attorney representing Henry said Nessel’s comment should “nullify the government’s entire case”.



Danny Wimmer, a spokesperson for Nessel’s office, said the office will respond to the motion in filings with the court.



All 16 defendants have pleaded not guilty.



Henry and several others, including former Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock of Milford and Grand Blanc Board of Education member Amy Facchinello, are scheduled to appear for a preliminary exam hearing on October 12th.