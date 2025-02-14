AG Dana Nessel Reissues Warning About Romance Scams

February 14, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmii.com



Romance is in the air, and unfortunately, so are scammers.



The Michigan Attorney General is reissuing her “Romance Scams Consumer Alert” ahead of Valentine’s Day to educate the public about common scams on social media and dating platforms.



Dana Nessel said online romance scams take advantage of people looking for romantic partners on dating sites, apps and social media. The scammer will quickly say they love their victims and often claim to be in the military or working abroad as a way to explain why they aren’t able to meet in person.



“Romance scams can be emotionally and financially devastating,” Nessel said. “It’s crucial to protect yourself so searching for love isn’t exploited by bad actors. Be safe this Valentine’s Day and be wary of anyone who avoids meeting in person, asks for money due to an emergency or pressures you to pay using gift cards.”



Tips to avoid such scams include:



Use reverse image search websites such as Google Images to see if their image shows up somewhere else.



Never agree to open a bank account or re-ship goods sent to you.



Do not send money, prepaid gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency to someone you met online.



Communicate only through the specific app and avoid giving out personal phone numbers or email addresses.



If someone appears on your social media and rushes you to start a friendship or romance, slow down and talk to someone you trust before responding.



For more information about consumer scams, or if you believe you’ve been a victim, contact the Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team. Their address is P.O. Box 30213, Lansing, Michigan 48909. Their phone number is 517-335-7599, toll-free at 877-765-8388 and their fax is 517-241-3771. They can also be reached by the link below.



(photo credit; Michigan Attorney General's Office)