After 47 Years, Coney Joe's Closes Its Doors

May 23, 2019

A destination eatery in Brighton is no more.



On Tuesday, Coney Joe’s owner Kim Axtin Bredow posted on Facebook that after nearly 50 years in business, she has sold the building on W. Grand River that the iconic restaurant was located in and it is permanently closed with plans to auction off everything inside.



Bredow said she was grateful for the people she met and friends she made through the years, as well as for her family members who helped make it a success. But Bredow said she was especially thankful that her father, Joe Axtin, had the dream to open a Coney Island in what was then “the little town of Brighton” over 47 years ago. She said it was “a bitter sweet day” but she was ready, “for a break from the rat race.”



She ended her post saying she couldn’t say ‘thank you’ enough to all of their loyal customers who have loved them through the years, she still did so “from the bottom of my heart.” (JK)