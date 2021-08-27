Brighton Woman Helps Support Afghan And Other Refugees

August 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





As the crisis in Afghanistan continues, a Brighton woman who helps settle refugees is sharing how it’s done and what they can expect.



Gail Meehl works with Washtenaw Refugee Welcome, helping people from all over the world who are seeking a better, safer life in the United States, and Michigan.



With global attention currently on the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, more Afghanis are likely to be soon seeking the WRW’s assistance. Refugees, once they get through the vetting process, are first helped by Jewish Family Services which finds them a home or apartment to stay in. Popular landing locations for them in Michigan are Ypsilanti, Dearborn, and areas where there are similar immigrants from Afghanistan. Each family member is given $900 per month for 3 months. Out of that they likely need to pay their rent, needs, and sometimes the cost of their airplane ticket to the United States.



After three months that support ends, and Meehl Says that is when the WRW really steps up to fill the gaps. They help the refugees find services for food and medical needs and may assist them in finding a job. They also help support them with learning English as a Second Language (ESL) and all the paperwork that may come with their predicament.



They have a need for volunteers and ESL teachers who are willing to give their time.



To learn more about the organization or to make a donation, visit WashtenawRefugeeWelcome.org.



Be sure to tune in to WHMI’s Viewpoint, this Sunday morning at 8:30 to hear more from Meehl about the group’s efforts.