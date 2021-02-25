Advocates Say Young Love Shouldn't Be Dangerous

February 25, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and as it winds down this weekend, Michigan advocates say while teen romance can be tricky, it shouldn't be dangerous.



It's estimated that one in three teens experiences some type of abuse by a romantic partner. Paige Welch - a senior at Dewitt High School - is on the Michigan Youth Girls Advisory Board, a program of the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health. Welch says that many teens don't know that relationship violence can be physical, psychological or emotional and that manipulating or controlling behaviors are becoming more common in young relationships, primarily due to social media. "It's very hard to be happy and to feel safe when you're being questioned about who you're talking to," said Welch, "you're being questioned about where you are, and especially when it starts getting into giving passwords."



An unhealthy relationship may start with control struggles, pressure and inconsiderate behavior, and can escalate into more abusive tactics - with accusations, isolation and physical violence. Welch noted that it can happen in all types of relationships, regardless of a person's sexual orientation, gender expression or gender. "For some reason, society does have a harder time believing that it does happen to males," said Welch. "But it can happen to anyone, at any time in their life. And when it does happen, they need to have resources. And it's hard for males to get the resources when it's primarily geared towards women."



Welch encouraged parents to be proactive and talk to their children about healthy relationships and consent before they start dating. She added that the conversation should be factual, realistic and honest. "When we teach our younger kids about stuff, we don't use proper terminology because we're afraid that we can't share things with them like that yet," said Welch. "When in reality, it's the perfect time to teach them those things, because they're going to be receptive when they're little than when they're older."



Teens and parents can get more information on healthy relationships and abusive behaviors online at teendvmonth.org



Picture courtesy of teendvmonth.org



Public News Service contributed to this report.