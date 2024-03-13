Advocates for Tobacco Legislation Gather in Lansing

March 13, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Today, cancer survivors and advocates will gather at the statehouse to urge lawmakers to pass legislation that would assist in providing tobacco cessation programs to Michigan residents.



Members of the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Center (ACS CAN) will be in Lansing on "Cancer Action Day 2024" to advocate for state legislation that is geared toward combatting tobacco consumption by increasing access to cessation programs and counteracting the marketing of tobacco products in Michigan.



Molly Medenblik is Michigan’s Government Relations Director for the ACS CAN and said the day-long gathering draws advocates from across the state.



“This is a huge issue for Michigan. We are tied for last in the country for spending toward tobacco cessation programs, and we unfortunately have a high adult smoking rate in the state- Michigan being 15th in the country.”



In Governor Whitmer's 2025 State Budget Proposal, she included $5 million dollars in funds toward programs that address tobacco use.



Volunteers with the organization also advocate for the “All Copays Count” legislation, which is currently moving through the Michigan House. If passed, the bill would allow money spent on medications to be put toward a patient's insurance deductible, offering immediate relief, especially on high-cost drugs.



More information on today’s event can be found at the provided link.



Photo Courtesy of www.fightcancer.org.