Advanced Driver Training Course Open to Livingston County Teens

September 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Young drivers in Livingston County have the chance to hone-in on their driving skills later this month.



FT Techno of America (FTTA), located in Fowlerville, is getting ready for their Advanced Driver’s Training Course on September 23rd for students at Fowlerville High School and all teens in the surrounding Livingston County area.



FTTA is an independent vehicle evaluation company that provides test track rental and testing services at its Fowlerville Proving Ground, located on Smith Road. The facility sits on 950 acres south of I-96 and boasts multiple test tracks, including a 4,500-foot straightaway and a 3-mile oval track.



The FTTA course provides a mix of classroom and hands-on exercises for teens, giving students a chance to experience real life situations in a safe environment.



During the course, teens are first given instruction and then paired with an instructor for actual driving on our test tracks. Teens get to try what they have learned through a series of courses: double lane change, straight line braking, J-turns, accident avoidance, and many others. They will also learn how to control their vehicles on tracks simulating ice and snow.



The course is free and open to 30 students on September 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Students must be in high school, aged 15 or older, and who have a permit or a license.



Registration is required and space is limited.



Sign up at the provided link or by emailing Mike Benjamin at mbenjamin@ftt-a.com for more information.