Advance Tickets Available for Brighton's Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival

September 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



City of Brighton preparing for this weekend's 18th annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival.



Advance tickets are available through Thursday only.



"You can get in for $5 cover. If you wait until Friday or Saturday, it's going to cost you $7 cover, which is still a bargain," according to Linda Carey, director of events for the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.



That will get you into the beer tent either Friday or Saturday, along with four musical acts each night. You can also buy two-night tickets to the beer and music tent for just $9 apiece.



The annual event offers barbecue vendors, along with local merchants, set up along Brighton's Main Street. There's also kids activities as well.



