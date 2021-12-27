Adult Drug Court Receiving Grant To Help Those Facing Opioid Addiction

December 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County specialty court is getting assistance that will help participants facing certain addictions.



Livingston County Adult Drug Court aims to provide support to misdemeanor and felony defendants with a substance use disorder with case planning, treatment, and management of their recovery. The State Court Administrative Office has named the court as an awardee for competitive State Opioid Response 2 Project Grant federal funding.



Specialty Courts and Programs Administrator Sara Applegate recently explained to the County Board of Commissioners how the funds will benefit Adult Drug Court, saying, “These funds are restricted to only being used for participants with opioid or methamphetamine disorders. These funds can be used for various forms of treatment including residential treatment, intensive outpatient treatment. It does allow for some transitional housing and can provide wages and fringes for existing positions.”



Applegate wrote in a memo to Commissioners that no county match is required and no new positions are being requested. The $52,000 is for FY2022, for the period beginning this past December 1st and running through September 30th of 2022.



The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the request to authorize the acceptance of the award as part of their most recent Finance Committee and full Board meeting.