Adoption Day Ceremony Set Later This Month In Howell

November 6, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Judges across the state, and here in Livingston County, will finalize adoptions for children in courthouse ceremonies later this month.



Livingston County families will celebrate the Thanksgiving season by welcoming new members to their families on Adoption Day, set for Tuesday, November 23rd. “Giving Thanks for Families” is a holiday tradition held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving each year, highlighting the importance of adoption and the needs of children in foster care.



Livingston County Chief Probate Judge Miriam A. Cavanaugh will be joined by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra for ceremonies at the Livingston County Judicial Center on Highlander Way in Howell that day.



Michigan Adoption Day is co-sponsored by the Michigan Supreme Court, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Child Welfare Services division of the State Court Administrative Office, and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE).



Adoption Day is said to be important to create long-lasting “forever families” for the children of Livingston County who are in need of permanency and stability in their lives.





Photo: Brian and Jackie Crandall, with their 8-year-old son Dexter, 7-year-old daughter Addilyn, and 6-year-old daughter Emery at Adoption Day 2019 where Addilyn's adoption was made official.