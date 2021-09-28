Final 2021 Round Of Adopt-A-Road Cleanups Underway

September 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Road Commission for Oakland County says a final round of roadside clean-ups is scheduled this week.



The Commission continues to celebrate the 290 groups and organizations that help to clean up roadsides by participating in the Adopt-A-Road program. The final round of the 2021 clean-ups got underway this past Saturday and run through this Sunday.



Board Chair Andrea LaLonde said the roadside clean-ups are a great opportunity to remove debris before the seasons change. She said volunteer groups and organizations are greatly appreciated and continue to do a fantastic job working to improve the environment.



Motorists can help augment the effort by slowing down when volunteers are seen picking up trash along roadways and join the Road Commission in reminding others not to litter. Groups are registered to clean up approximately 521 miles of roads across Oakland County.



Officials say residents can also help by keeping roadside catch basins in front of their homes free of leaves and debris so roads can properly drain throughout the fall and winter months.



Any group interested in adopting a paved county road section should call the Road Commission’s Permits Division at 248-858-4891 or send an email to: adoptaroad@rcoc.org. Participating organizations receive orange safety vests, training, and garbage bags. Additionally, the Commission erects signs at both ends of the designated road sections recognizing the volunteer groups responsible for the sections.