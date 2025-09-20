Final Adopt-A-Road Clean-Up In Oakland County

September 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The final Adopt-A-Road cleanup for the year for the Road Commission for Oakland County is underway.



As the beauty of fall unfolds, volunteers will work to ensure the county’s roadsides reflect that beauty by removing litter and debris from September 20th through 28th.



This year, 381 organizations are participating in the program - collectively cleaning up 598 miles of roads throughout Oakland County.



The RCOC extended its appreciation to the volunteers whose hard work makes the effort possible.



RCOC Board Chair Eric McPherson said “We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our Adopt-A-Road volunteers. Just as the colors of fall brighten our communities, their efforts bring a special sparkle to Oakland County by keeping roadsides clean and beautiful. We encourage motorists to watch for volunteers during this final cleanup for the year and help keep them safe.”



As always, RCOC reminds everyone not to litter and encourages others to join future cleanups by signing up for the Adopt-A-Road program.



Participating organizations receive orange safety vests, training and garbage bags. Additionally, RCOC erects signs at both ends of the designated road sections recognizing the volunteer groups responsible for them.



Groups are reminded to call the RCOC Permits Division to arrange for the pick-up of litter bags after the cleanup. RCOC relies on groups to call and verify that contact information is current. Groups needing additional garbage bags or safety vests can call the Permits Division at 248-858-4891.



For more information about the program and how to get involved, contact the RCOC Permits Division at 248-858-4891 or send an email to adoptaroad@rcoc.org.

Information can also be found on the RCOC website. That link is provided.