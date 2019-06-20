Additional Rain May Delay Huron River's Drop Below Flood Stage

June 20, 2019

Today’s precipitation may delay the return of the Huron River to below flood stage as a Flood Warning remains in effect.



The river, which crested at 7.1 feet last Friday, had been predicted to slowly fall to below the 6.5 foot flood stage by Saturday. However, the National Weather Service says an additional inch of rainfall is possible today, in which case the river may remain steady or rise again over the weekend.



As of 5:15 this evening, the river was at 6.78 feet. At that stage, water begins to flood the yards of homes, as well as submerge boat docks, along the Huron River and Ore Lake. At 7 feet, water begins to reach foundations and crawl spaces of many homes. The last time the river was at this height in May of last year, when it crested at 7.58 feet. The all-time record is just below 8.5 feet from 1968. (JK)