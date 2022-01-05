Additional COVID-19 Community Testing Available

January 5, 2022

By Jessica Mathews/ news@whmi.com





More COVID testing opportunities are being made available to Livingston County residents.



Due to increased COVID activity and the confirmation of the Omicron variant in Michigan, the Livingston County Health Department has partnered with LynxDx of Ann Arbor to provide testing. Daily PCR saliva-based testing is available by appointment only at the Legacy Center Sports Complex in Green Oak Township Monday through Sunday from 9am to 5pm. The Department notes the test is not a rapid antigen test so results are typically available within 24-48 hours. The testing process consists of collecting a spit sample and does not involve nasal swabbing.



Demand has been increasing for testing but testing opportunities have been somewhat limited as of late.



Public Information Officer Courtney Rynkiewicz says they’ve been hearing from the community and residents that testing appointments have been more difficult to find and are booking out several days in advance. She says they’re hoping that this seven-day-a-week testing site will help ease some of the burden on other testing locations within the county.



The main difference between the tests is the turnaround time on results. Rynkiewicz says the PCR test takes a little bit longer to get results. With a rapid antigen test, results are usually available within 15 minutes. For the PCR test, she says it typically takes 24-48 hours to get results back because they’re sent out to a lab for specialized testing. Rynkiewicz noted that both tests are acceptable and either test should be fine if required for work-related activities.



Since the Omicron variant is more transmissible, the Department says there is concern that its presence in the community could cause an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Community members are reminded to seek testing if they have any symptoms, have recently been exposed to COVID, or recently traveled.



Rynkiewicz says with holiday celebrations behind us, it really is important to prevent transmission whenever possible and if someone is feeling sick, they should stay home. She says if someone develops one or more COVID symptoms, even if they seem mild, they should get tested and stay home while waiting for the results. She said those steps and other prevention strategies can really help protect residents in the community that are vulnerable to serious illness.



More information and link to schedule testing appointments are available in the attached press release.