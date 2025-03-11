Additional Charges Filed Against Pontiac Woman Accused of Abandoning Children

March 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Tuesday filed additional charges against the Pontiac woman accused of abandoning and neglecting her three children for years.



According to her office, McDonald charged 34-year-old Kelli Bryant with three counts of Welfare Fraud in addition to the previously filed charges of First-Degree Child Abuse.



The release went on to say "Bryant’s three children were discovered living alone in a squalid Pontiac condo by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies in February. A review of Bryant’s support payments by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services alleges an overpayment-obtained by fraud-of $29,397 from January 2022 through February 2025."



“The defendant appears to have effectively abandoned her children while collecting their public assistance,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “This crime is, first and foremost, a theft from Kelli Bryant’s children. These resources were intended to ensure they had the basic necessities denied to them. The children deserved better.”



Welfare Fraud, over $500 is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5000 fine.