Adaptive Hike At Fillmore County Park

July 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first-ever adaptive hike is set next month at Fillmore County Park in Genoa Township - offering an opportunity to explore the great outdoors in a supportive and welcoming environment.



Howell Recreation and UMAISE (University of Michigan Adaptive and Inclusive Sports Experience) are partnering for the event on Tuesday, August 12th from 10 am to 11:30am.



Howell Recreation said people of all ages, skill levels, and abilities are “invited to join us on this FREE adventure as we hike this outdoor trail at one of Livingston County’s best parks! We are proud to be able to offer this program in partnership with UMAISE. We look forward to expanding our network of partners and introducing new adaptive recreation opportunities made possible by the recently approved recreation millage”.



Whether you're an experienced hiker or just starting out, the hike is designed to be inclusive and accommodating to everyone.



UMAISE will be providing Grit Chairs (GRIT - The All-Terrain Wheelchair Built for Active Lives) for participants who need them. There are a limited number available.



The event is free but registration is required. That link is provided. An event flyer is also attached.



Fillmore County Park is located at 7075 McClements Road.