Adam Smiddy Receives AFSCME Council 25 Endorsement

June 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Democratic candidate running for the State’s 47th House district has picked up a union endorsement.



The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 25 has endorsed Adam Smiddy for the 47th House district. Smiddy is a former Green Beret, a small business owner and the former head of Livingston County Veterans’ Services. He belonged to the American Federation of Government Employees in 2017 when he was a Veterans Service Representative with the Veterans Benefits Administration. Smiddy said he’s very pleased to receive this particular endorsement and as a former member, he understands that the real work of government is accomplished by an army of dedicated, professional workers who face particularly difficult challenges that private sector employees do not. Smiddy commented that government workers are the backbone that keeps hospitals safe, courts running, and schools growing amongst many services – adding their efforts on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed the government to keep working.



Smiddy is the lone Democrat who filed for the 47th District seat currently held by Republican Hank Vaupel, who is term-limited. He will face the winner of the August 4th Republican primary. Running for the GOP spot is Livingston County Republican Party Chair Meghan Reckling; County Commissioner and former sheriff Bob Bezotte; Assistant to the Brighton Township Manager, Zachary Dyba; and Marion Township resident Yvonne Black.