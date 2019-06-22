Brighton Man Facing Felony Charges

June 22, 2019

A Brighton man has been charged after breaking into a home and crashing a stolen vehicle.



18-year-old Adam Bozich is facing three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and one count of escape from lawful custody. Police say Bozich crashed his own car before he broke into a home on Peppergrove Drive early Wednesday morning, took the keys to a vehicle parked in the driveway and then stole the SUV. He crashed that vehicle not long after and then attempted to break-in to the back door of a residence on Whispering Oaks Drive but was detained. He was said to have hit several mailboxes, garbage cans and signs along the way. Police said Bozich tried to escape while officers were trying to take his photo for facial recognition, since he lied about his name but he was quickly caught.



Bozich remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Any resident with damage to property in the area of Peppergrove, Lee, Fairway Trails and Alpine Drive is being asked to make a report. Anybody with information is asked to call 810-227-2700 and ask for Detective Patton. Those looking to report damage after hours should call the non-emergency 911 dispatch line at 517-546-9111. (JM)