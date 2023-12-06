Ad Council Offers Scholarships for Best Distracted Driving PSA

December 6, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff’s Office urging local teens to apply for a nationwide scholarship, using their social media skills to promote public service announcements about the dangers of distracted driving.



“Project Yellow Light” comes from the Ad Council, and offers thousands in scholarship money for the best billboard, video or radio PSA.



“When you hear it from your parents, nah, whatever. If you hear it from police, nah, whatever. When you year it from your peers, it tends to make a little bit bigger impact,” says Sheriff Mike Murphy.



“Frankly, for those that are involved and have submitted something, they believe in it enough to put something together and apply for that scholarship.”



Sheriff Murphy says a majority of accidents his deputies respond to are the result of districted driving, whether it’s texting, calling, playing with your music device or just daydreaming behind the wheel.



“One of the things that Livingston County unfortunately is known for is our number of crashes, specifically serious injury crashes,” he says.



“Sometimes alcohol and drugs play a factor. Sometimes not. It’s just people don’t pay attention.”



Those interested in the “Project Yellow Light” scholarship can find out more details by clicking the link provide below.