Active Shooter Situation In Swartz Creek Ends Peacefully

September 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An active shooter situation in Swartz Creek ended in surrender Thursday afternoon.



The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team responded to the 5400 block of Miller Road to assist Metro Police Authority officers at a residence. Officers were at the home to serve civil process to a resident just before 9am.



Police said the man shot at officers through a door – prompting them to retreat and request assistance.



Miller Road between Bristol and Dye Roads was closed to traffic for safety, and there was a heavy police prescne in the area.



Members worked to peacefully resolve the situation and made contact with the man.



At around 2:30pm, the man surrendered to troopers and was taken into custody.



No injuries were reported.