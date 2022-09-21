Active Shooter Training Event Thursday At Mt. Brighton

September 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There will be a notable presence of police, fire and other responders at Mt. Brighton in Genoa Township tomorrow but officials advise there’s no cause for any alarm or concern as a training exercise is being conducted.



Various response agencies from around Livingston County will be participating in two training exercises for an Active Shooter Hostile Event Response (ASHER) scenario at the Mt. Brighton property on Challis Road in an effort to make the community safer and more resilient.



Response agencies will include law enforcement, fire service, emergency medical service, dispatch, and emergency management.



The first exercise will be held tomorrow, and the other on Tuesday, October 18th. Each will last 12 ½ hours, from 11am to 11:30pm.



Officials say it’s important for the public to be aware of the event and that it is only a drill - not a real event.



The exercise is closed to public viewing.



The mission of the exercise is to prepare emergency personnel for response to an active assailant and the rescue of victims involved in the hostile event.



The response agencies thanked Mt. Brighton for its partnership and support in hosting the event.



Additional thanks were offered to Livingston County DART, the Disaster Assistance Response Team, and other volunteers that officials say are helping to make the community more resilient through their participation in the training exercise.