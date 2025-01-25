Active Faith's New Location Offers Better Accessibility

January 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Active Faith officially has a new home.



The Community Center, which services the area within the South Lyon School District, announced their move in 2024. Executive Director Sharon Stower said the new location would make it easier for people to find them and offer more space for services.



The grand opening and open house were held on Jan. 18, giving the public a chance to meet members of the organization and see what the new building looked like.



A look inside shows a boutique-style clothing room, where those who qualify can get free clothes and household items like blankets.



The food pantry is laid out more like a grocery store, with carts, including play ones for children, and shelves of food. Donations include meat, dairy products, produce and shelf-stable items. There is also a larger area in the back for storing donations that are waiting to be stocked.



During the open house, multiple people were honored for their contributions to the project, from the people who created the initial designs to those who handled distribution of the donations and grants.



Donations were made not only by individuals and organizations, local businesses also came together to donate time, money and items to help create a welcoming environment. From the paint to the countertops in the break room, everything was labeled showing the support Active Faith received from the community.



$1.1 million later, Active Faith has a home they plan to remain in for decades, continuing their service to the community.



Their new address is 553 S. Lafayette St. More information can be found at www.activefaithcs.org