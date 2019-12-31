Report: Livingston County Continues to Grow

December 31, 2019

Livingston County’s population growth rate is one of the highest in Michigan, according to a recently released report.



The U.S. Census Bureau released new 5-year estimates from the 2014-2018 American Community Survey (ACS). The American Community Survey is said to be vital to understanding different demographic groups across the nation, which includes the 65 and older population. For Livingston County, information is provided regarding social characteristics, economic characteristics, housing characteristics and demographic characteristics. Data shows that Livingston County’s population growth was the 6th highest in Michigan, but the county is also aging and becoming more diverse. The total population estimate is 188,482 – meaning Livingston’s total population grew by more than 10,000 people or a 5.7% increase.



The median age in Livingston County increased from roughly 41 to 45 but more than 52% of population growth was people age 65 and older. Data shows the number of children decreased by more than 12%. Data further shows that more than 7,200 people moved to Livingston County.



The full report and complete data for Livingston County can be viewed through the provided link. (JM)