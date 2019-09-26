Accused Laundromat Stabber Remains Hospitalized After Charges Authorized

September 26, 2019

A Fenton woman remains hospitalized after being charged with four counts of felonious assault in connection with a stabbing at a laundromat in Brighton earlier this month.



The charges against 35-year-old Stephanie Rohn were authorized by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office after Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt disqualified his office due to a relationship with one of the victims. Rohn is accused of stabbing two people inside the Tubs & Tumblers Coin Laundry in the 700 block of W. Grand River on September 17th and then stabbing herself. Police say she also attempted to stab a third person, who escaped injury.



When Brighton officers arrived at the laundromat at about 12:25pm, they found Rohn holding a large knife against her stomach. Officers were able to “de-escalate” the situation and take Rohn into custody without further incident. One victim was treated at the scene, the other victim sought treatment at a hospital.



Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper tells WHMI that because Rohn is still hospitalized, she has yet to be arraigned on the charges. If convicted as charged, she faces four years in prison. (JK)