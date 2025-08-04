Accident on WB I-96 Tied Up Traffic Along Grand River For Several Hours

August 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A line of semi trucks and other traffic clogged up westbound Grand River through Genoa Township for several hours Monday, due to an earlier accident on westbound I-96 near the Lake Chemung exit 141.



Highway traffic was being detoured along westbound Grand River to Latson.



Some WHMI listeners reported eastbound I-96 also is backed up between D-19 and Brighton.



The highway was reopened as of 2pm.



Michigan State Police issued an update via X:



"Genoa Township, Livingston County. Today at approximately 10:45 a.m., troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to the area of westbound I-96 at the Grand River/Howell Exit (Exit 141) for a single semi-tractor trailer crash involving a bridge. Preliminary investigation shows the driver, a 65 year old male from Harper Woods, MI was operating a 2014 Peterbilt truck with trailer traveling westbound on I-96. The driver failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck the ramp/bridge from eastbound Grand River Ave to eastbound I-96. The collision caused the semi tractor and trailer to become detached. The semi-tractor traveled approximately 100 feet into the ditch, while the trailer is blocking both lanes of westbound I-96. MDOT is currently on scene assessing the damage to the bridge. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and is being treated on scene. Cleanup of the crash has begun; however, it is unknown when the freeway will be open. You will want to find an alternate route if you are heading westbound on I-96 as there will be backups. Traffic is currently being diverted off the freeway at exit 141. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. Brighton Post troopers are being assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County EMS, and Brighton Fire Department."