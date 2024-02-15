AV Ballots Already Cast In Presidential Primary Up 67% Over 2020

February 15, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



With just a few weeks before Election Day, absent voter ballots already cast in Presidential Primary are up dramatically.



Michigan’s Presidential Primary is on February 27th, and more than 600-thousand voters have already submitted their absentee ballots to be counted – a 67% increase over the same time in 2020.



Absentee ballot requests also continue to outpace those in the 2020 Presidential Primary. Two weeks before Election Day, absentee ballot requests are up 71% over the same time in 2020.



An updated breakdown of absentee ballot numbers by jurisdiction is available online in the bottom provided link.



Voters can find their clerk’s office and ballot drop box locations at Michigan.gov/Vote.



Absentee ballots can only be returned to drop boxes within the voter’s jurisdiction. All absentee ballot return envelopes must be signed by the voter with a signature matching the signature the clerk has on file with the voter’s registration. Ballots must be received by clerks no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.



Voters who have already submitted their absentee ballot can track it at Michigan.gov/Vote to ensure it has been received.



Eligible Michigan residents who still need to register to vote or update their registration must now do so in person. Under Michigan law, online and mail registration is not permitted within 14 days of an election. Those registering in person may request, complete, and submit an absentee ballot in the same visit to their clerk’s office.



Those wishing to vote in person in the Presidential Primary can do so at an early voting site Saturday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 25 or at their polling place on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Information about early voting, including locations and hours of early voting sites, is available at Michigan.gov/EarlyVoting.



For more information about Michigan elections visit Michigan.gov/Vote.