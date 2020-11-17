About A Thousand Local DTE Customers Still Without Power

November 17, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





There are still about a thousand DTE customers in Livingston County without power following the high winds that swept through the area on Sunday.



As of this morning, the DTE outage map shows the outages are scattered across the county, with estimates for service restoration ranging from 11:30 tonight to 11:30 Thursday night. The approximately 1,000 outages are among just under 50,000 across DTE’s service area.



The utility says it has about 400 crews in the field working to restore power.