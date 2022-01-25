Abilities Alliance Launches Survey For Residents With Disabilities

January 25, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new survey is seeking input from local community members with disabilities with a goal of being able to better serve their needs.



The Livingston County Abilities Alliance Workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative Body has compiled a short survey in order to identify service gaps and better understand the needs of local residents. Input received from the survey will help to develop a community action plan and to create new opportunities for people of all abilities.



The survey is open to any Livingston County member with a disability. If necessary, support persons, caregivers, parents, or providers are encouraged to help the individual fill out the survey from their perspective. The Alliance asks that the input be gained as directly from the person with a disability as possible in order to share their voice.



The survey can be taken until March 4th .



It can accessed online through the QR code in the attached flyer below, or by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022AANeedsSurvey



Addition accessible formats are available by contacting Amy Johnston at ajohnston@cmhliv.org



For more information on the Abilities Alliance, check out their website at www.livgov.com/hscb/Pages/Abilities-Alliance